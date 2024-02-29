Kothagudem ZP chairman joins Congress

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy invited the ZP chairman along with 150 leaders, municipal councillors, former sarpanches, MPTC and ZPTC members from different parties into Congress at his camp office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 08:00 PM

Kothagudem: Kothagudem ZP chairman Kancharla Chandrasekhar Rao has joined Congress in the presence of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The minister invited the ZP chairman along with 150 leaders, municipal councillors, former sarpanches, MPTC and ZPTC members from different parties into Congress at his camp office here on Thursday.Chandrasekhar Rao was associated with BRS party since its formation and was known as a follower of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy after the latter joined the BRS. Speaking to the media, Srinivas Reddy claimed that BRS would not win a single MP seat. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would contest from Telangana and would become Prime Minister. The government would extend benefits of welfare schemes to all deserving people, he said.

Steps would be taken to issue new ration cards and start the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The promises made to farmers would be delivered no matter how many difficulties the government faces, he said.

In Khammam, 59th division corporator B Lalita Rani of BRS also joined Congress party in the presence of the minister on Wednesday night.