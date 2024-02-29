Kothagudem SP honours constable for saving a devotee’s life in Medaram jatara

Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju said that everyone who works in the police department should also know some basic things related to first aid

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 February 2024, 07:39 PM

SP honours constable for saving a devotee’s life in Medaram jatara.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju honoured a constable for saving the life of a devotee by performing CPR.

The constable Nagamutyam, serving at Dammapet police station and was on bandobast duty at Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara recently. He performed CPR on a person who suddenly fell down with a heart attack and saved his life.

Rohith Raju appreciated the timely action of the constable in saving the devotee’s life.

He said that everyone who works in the police department should also know some basic things related to first aid. In particular, the police officers and staff should know the CPR procedure.

He also appealed to the common people to learn basic things related to first aid.