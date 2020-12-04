Kothapalli cops crack tractor theft case

Producing the accused before media persons at Kothapalli police station on Friday, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy explained the manner in which he stole the tractor

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Karimnagar: Kothapalli police cracked a tractor theft case with the arrest of a person on Friday. The stolen tractor was recovered from the accused Mogulla Karunakar.

Producing the accused before media persons at Kothapalli police station on Friday, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy explained the manner in which he stole the tractor. Peddi Srinivas, a farmer and owner of the tractor, left the vehicle in his agriculture field in Bavupeta of Kothapalli mandal on the evening of November 29. The tractor had disappeared when he went to the agriculture field the next day morning. When he failed to trace the vehicle after enquiring with neighbours, he lodged a complaint with police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case, began investigation and went through CCTV footage. Spotting the vehicle on the Boinpalli route, they managed to trace the tractor near Vattemla village and arrested the accused.

While traveling from Bavupeta to Baddipalli, Karunakar found the tractor in the field and stole it at 10 pm in the night. Karunakar, who earlier worked in a granite quarry in Bavupeta, had an idea about the topography of the area and routes, Kamalasan Reddy said.

