Krishna water for Mahabubnagar lakes: Srinivas Goud

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said Mahabubnagar district would be developed on all fronts in the next five years.

Participating in the TRS foundation day celebrations, organised following the Covid protocols, in the district, he said all the lakes in the district would be filled with Krishna water. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took on against the rulers in united Andhra Pradesh and achieved statehood for Telangana, he said.

