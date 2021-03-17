Krishna Water Tribunal resumes proceedings

The tribunal cross examined Telangana expert witness Ghanshyam Jha on engineering aspects

Hyderabad: After a gap of one-and–half year due to the resignation of a Judge followed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II headed by Chairman Brijesh Kumar resumed proceedings on Wednesday, crossing examining Telangana expert witness Ghanshyam Jha on engineering aspects.

The cross-examination was mainly on the aspects mentioned in the affidavit filed earlier before the tribunal, on KC Canal besides covering some questions on the Nagarjunasagar project.

During the cross-examination, Jha clarified that the June 1944 Agreement and inter-State Conference of 1951 were more important regarding the KC Canal. He also clarified the aspirations of the Telangana people and the earlier Tribunal’s response based on the submissions of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The circumstances responsible for water allocation changes over time and doesn’t get a finality for all times to come. As such it is always subject to review.

The Joint Project Report 1954 and the project estimates of 1956 express the aspirations of the Telangana people and cannot be ignored. Planning Commission approval was accorded on the basis of facts, as mentioned in the detailed project report submitted by the State Government, he said.

The tribunal listed the proceedings for Thursday for further cross-examination of Jha. The proceedings will continue till March 19.

Several questions including those related to the availability of water from regenerated flows and generation of yield in local streams of the Penna basin were asked. Questions related to the efficacy of assessment of 4.66 TMC and thus proposed savings of 27.3 TMC were also put up.

Andhra Pradesh Senior Council Venkatramani cross-examined Jha.

Necessary Covid precautions were taken during the hearing. Protective glass shields were placed in front of judges, witness, lawyers and assessors. Mike was provided to witness and senior advocates and seating arrangements at three feet distance for each was also made.

