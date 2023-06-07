Telangana striving to utilise every drop of water, says Mahabubabad Collector

Telangana government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was making all efforts to utilise the water by renovating tanks, said Collector Shashanka

Mahabubabad Collector K Shashanka addressing the Irrigation Water Day programme on Wednesday.

Mahabubabad: District Collector K Shashanka said that the State government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was making all efforts to utilise the water by renovating tanks, constructing projects and lift irrigation schemes for the benefit of the farming sector.

Addressing the ‘Irrigation Water Day’ programme held as part of the Telangana state decennial celebrations at Narsimhulupet mandal centre in the district on Wednesday, he said there is water in more than 50 percent of the 180 ponds/tanks in the constituency during this summer thanks to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

“Farmers are happy to grow two crops in this upland area now,” he said, thanking Irrigation Department officials for their committed service. Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik said that 43 check dams had been constructed in the district across three rivers- Paleru, Akeru and Munneru. “Of them, 21 check dams have been constructed in just six years under the BRS rule,” he reminded. He said that even the fishermen were happy as they were getting fish up to five kg in the tanks through fish farming.

SE, Irrigation, Sudarshan said that the water was provided to 5 lakh acres through the Nagarjunasagar project in the district in the past, but now more than 9 lakh acres are being provided water through the SRSP. He informed that 1.80 lakh acres under DBM 48 canal are being cultivated while one lakh acres are being cultivated under DBM 60 canal. “Construction works of two other project works are going on in the district. One is the Sita Rama project and the second one is the Devadula project.” he said.

