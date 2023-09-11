Kritika Kamra finds challenging to play gangster in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

By ANI Updated On - 05:19 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Kritika Kamra, who will be seen playing a woman gangster in the web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, said that she is excited to take on the challenge of playing this character on-screen.

The actor shared that it is never easy to portray a gangster although she is happy to get this opportunity and show her acting talent.

She said, “It’s an exciting and challenging journey. Also, such parts are not written too often for women. To get a powerful role that plays in the grey area, and is ethically not in the spectrum of good, especially in the male-dominated crime space is rare and attractive for this very reason. I’m glad I get to be Habiba and can’t wait to see how the next season is for her.”

Kritika Kamra plays a gangster, Habiba in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’. The series is based on Mumbai’s underworld and some notorious figures. It features Kay Kay Menon, Hussain Dalal, Saurabh Sachdeva, Amyra Dastur, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and others.

Kamra is known for playing Arohi in TV shows ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’, Dr Nidhi in ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’, Ananya in ‘Reporters’ and Chandrakanta in ‘Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta’. In 2014 she participated in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ will be streaming from September 14 on Prime Video.