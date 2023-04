Krodhveer, Dhriti bag top honours at Inter-school Gymnastics Championship

Krodhveer and Dhriti Reddy took top honours in the Class VIII boys and girls categories respectively

All Gold Medal Winners

Hyderabad: Krodhveer and Dhriti Reddy took top honours in the Class VIII boys and girls categories respectively at the inter-school Gymnastic Championship held at the Siated Felici School in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Mohith and Karan Reddy took second and third places in the boys category while Prisha and Abhignya got silver and bronze in the girls section. The tournament saw over 200 students competing in different categories.

Results:

PP 2: Girls: 1. Mira Reddy, 2. Survi Adurmilli, 3. Ameya Reddy;

Class I: Boys: 1. K. Aditya, 2. Nivaan Dwarak, 3. Ohaan Agarwal; Girls: 1. Thea Boppana (Best Player Trophy), 2. K.Aaradhya, 3. Misha Jain;

Class II: Boys: 1. Jashnav Shah, 2. G.Venkatsri Anuith, 3. Balagopal; Girls: 1. Dhanika Lalwani, 2. Bavika Vattem, 3. Bhumika;

Class III: Boys: 1. Viaansh, 2. Lucky Goud, 3. P.Manish; Girls: 1. Danica, 2. Kiara, 3. Tavisha;

Class IV: Boys: 1. Akshayaguna Reddy, 2. R.Karthik, 3. B.Likith; Girls: 1. Aadhya Reddy, 2. Shradda, 3. Radhika

Class V: Boys: 1. Mohid Azani, 2. Viraj Sardar, 3. Hardith; Girls: 1. N.Kasavari , 2. Anita Reddy, 3. Hrithika

Class VI: Boys: 1. Sai Ankith, 2. Vihaan, 3. Anuridh; Girls: 1. Deeksha, 2. R.Yashika, 3. Sangani Brahma;

Class VII: Boys: 1. Karthik, 2. Jeshwanth, 3. Dharan; Girls: 1. Sri Vidhya, 2. Ridhima Jain

Class VIII: Boys: 1. Krodhveer, 2. Mohith, 3. Karan Reddy; Girls: 1. Dhitri Reddy, 2. Prisha, 3. Abhignya.

