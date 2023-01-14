Nishka Agarwal, a star gymnast in the making

By Upender Yellutla Updated On - 10:07 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Nishka Agarwal ended State’s 12-year wait for a national medal in the gymnastics when she emerged champion in the recently-concluded 57th Junior National Artistic Gymnastic Championship held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The last time a State gymnast won a national title was in 2011 when Aruna Reddy clinched the yellow medal. The 14-year-old Nishka is over the moon on her maiden title. “I am very delighted that I won my maiden national title. Winning this is really inspiring for me,” said the ninth standard student of Gaudium School.

Speaking on achieving the feat after Aruna Reddy, the youngster said, “I am very happy for the feat because Aruna didi (Aruna Reddy) is like a sister to me and I trained watching her and I think I am lucky to win national title after her and it is like continuing her legacy.”

She won gold at the Pharaohs Cup in Egypt and three gold medals at the CBSE National-level sports meet at the Gaudium School in Hyderabad. She also won gold and silver at the Junior National Gymnastic Championship, held in Jammu Kashmir.

“I started gymnastics as regular fitness training and then I got interested. I have taken it seriously and with help of my coach Manoj (Rana) I am improving my game step-by-step. I want to win more medals for the State and country,” said the Hyderabad girl, who is travelling to Israel for advanced training on Saturday.

“It is a great thing for the State gymnastics players. Our gymnasts are shining day to day in the game. In the 2024 Olympics either of Aruna or Nishka will be in the national team. Nishka is very dedicated and hard working girl. She has that zeal and spirit. Nishka will win more laurels on the international,” said her coach Manoj.