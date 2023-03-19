KT Rama Rao seeks crop damage report from officials

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao spoke to the district collector Anurag Jayanthi over phone and asked him to submit crop damage report.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:20 AM, Sun - 19 March 23

Rajanna Sircilla: In the wake of untimely rains and hailstorm hit several parts of the district, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the officials to submit crop damage report.

The Minister wanted the agricultural department officials to visit the damaged fields and prepare a report along with the details of the extent of area and variety of crops damaged due to rains and hailstorm and number of farmers who lost their crops.