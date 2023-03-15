BJP hand in TSPSC issue: KT Rama Rao asks for police probe

KT Rama Rao has asked for a police enquiry in TSPSC question paper leakage with several indications of a BJP hand as second accused Atla Rajasekhar Reddy being an active BJP worker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:04 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: With several indications of a BJP hand in the TSPSC question paper leakage issue, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asked for a police enquiry into that angle as well.

There were reports of the second accused Atla Rajasekhar Reddy being an active BJP worker, with abundant evidence of this being dug up on social media. Apart from Rajasekhar Reddy’s own social media posts, there were also photographs of him with other BJP activists and also reports of him being associated with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

In a social media post, Rama Rao said that even by the ‘very low standards of BJP’, this was ‘vulgarity at its worst’.

“Just to malign Telangana Govt, BJP seems to have hatched a conspiracy to destroy the lives of innocent youth. I request the @TelanganaDGP Garu to enquire this matter thoroughly and bring perpetrators to justice…”(sic) he said.

Even by the very low standards of BJP, this is vulgarity at its worst Just to malign Telangana Govt, BJP seems to have hatched a conspiracy to destroy the lives of innocent youth I request the @TelanganaDGP Garu to enquire this matter thoroughly and bring perpetrators to… https://t.co/kZnCg0GRWH — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 15, 2023