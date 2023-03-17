KT Rama Rao launches broadside against Bandi Sanjay

KT Rama Rao warned Bandi Sanjay of possibility of facing criminal cases for his political conspiracies in the coming days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

BRS working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: BRS working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao has taken a strong exception to the remarks made by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and accused him of making politically motivated comments without any knowledge of the functioning of constitutional institutions and government departments. He warned Sanjay of possibility of facing criminal cases for his political conspiracies in the coming days.

In a detailed statement here on Friday, Rama Rao responded to what he termed as ill-founded and motivaged charges raised by Sanjay on the TSPSC issue. The TSPSC was an independent institution and the State Government’s involvement in TSPSC affairs was limited. But the comments made by Bandi Sanjay on the Commission proved his lack of knowledge and ignorance, he said.

Lauching a broadside against Bandi Sanjay for his propensity to make baseless allegations, Rama Rao wondered how Sanjay could become an MP. He saw no merit in Sanjay’s efforts to link the Dharani portal and the TSPSC issue to raise false accusations against him. Dharani portal was launched for efficient management of land records. “Yet, the BJP State president with malafide intention was linking the Dharani and TSPSC issue and casting false accusations against me. This will not be tolerated,” Rama Rao warned.

Reminding the BJP State president about facing defamation suit for making baseless allegations in the intermediate examinations issue in the past, the BRS working president said the BJP leader seemed to have not learnt lessons from the past. “Though I have nothing to do with TSPSC issue, Bandi Sanjay is again trying to defame me. For his politically motivated conspiracies, he will have to face criminal cases in the coming days.”

He pointed out that there were several instances of exam pepaer leaks pertaining to recruitment exams in the BJP-ruled States in which the involvement of BJP leaders was also exposed. In Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there were 13 instances of question papers of different examinations being leaked during the last eight years. “What does Bandi Sanjay say about such scandals? He should demand Modi’s resignation holding the latter responsible for such issues, challenged Rama Rao.

Citing the BJP leaders’ involvement in the Madhya Pradesh’s Vyapam recruitment exam scam, the BRS working president reminded that the entire country was very much aware of the action taken by the BJP government in the issue. This also exposed the BJP’s double standards.

On the contrary, soon after the TSPSC exam paper leak surfaced, the Telangana government constituted a Special Investigation Team and got all the accused persons arrested. In the interest of several eligible candidates, TSPSC had taken a crucial decision to cancel the Group I Prelims, he pointed out. “The BJP should desist from making it a political matter. Just for its political gains, the saffron party is also trying to transform it into a law and order issue,” he charged.

BJP involvement in leakage

He recalled how the BJP leader had urged students to give up their preparations for different recruitment examinations and join hands with his party. Hence he does not have a moral right to speak about the youngsters’ future. People had not forgotten Bandi Sanjay’s comments that due to Telangana government job notifications, youth were getting distanced from BJP party.

The BRS working president saw a political conspiracy being hatched by the BJP to blow things out of proportion and demand scrapping of TSPSC for a mistake committed by an individual.

“The investigation revealed that some accused persons in this case were BJP active workers. It was definitely BJP’s politically motivated plot to get the question paper leaked at the expense of lakhs of unemployed people’s lives”. All this was done to see that the BRS government did not get any credit or fame for completing the recruitment exercise at the earliest. Youth should be cautious of the BJP State president’s heinous politics, he urged.

The BRS working president further assured the youngsters that there was nothing to worry about the TSPSC’s notifications as the State government had proved its commitment by filling up more vacancies than promised. Telangana Government had introduced a new zonal system to ensure that 95 percent of the jobs were reserved for locals. No other State government had come up with such reform for the benefit unemployed youth seeking government jobs, he stressed.

Assuring that State government would extend all support to TSPSC in ensuring such incidents do not recur, he appealed to the youth not to fall prey to the politically maligned motives.