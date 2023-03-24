| Kt Rama Rao To Inaugurate Lb Nagar Rhs Flyover On Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:11 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Source: Twitter/KTR.

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar RHS (right-hand side) flyover developed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) will be inaugurated on Saturday by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Minister tweeted the features of the flyover and also shared some pictures.

“Will be throwing open the LB Nagar RHS Flyover tomorrow built under #SRDP by @GHMCOnline

Length​​​​​: 760m, Width​​​​​: 12m (3 – lane) and Cost of flyover ₹32 Cr

Signal free for through traffic From Vijayawada Highway to Hyderabad at LB Nagar,” he tweeted.

