Hyderabad: LB Nagar RHS flyover ready for inauguration

Developed by GHMC at a cost of Rs 32 crore, the LB Nagar RHS flyover is 760 metres long with 380 metres long approaches and 12 meters wide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

LB Nagar RHS flyover is a unidirectional facility and is equipped with three lanes. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar RHS (right-hand side), developed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), flyover is ready for inauguration, Municipal officials on Monday said.

The LB Nagar RHS flyover promises multiple benefits for commuters along the stretch. Some of the benefits include signal-free traffic from Hayathnagar towards Dilsukhnagar, an increase in travel speeds up to 40 kmph, and substantial savings in terms of commute time and vehicle operating costs, officials said.

Developed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of Rs 32 crore, the LB Nagar RHS flyover is 760 metres long with 380 metres long approaches and 12 meters wide. The LB Nagar RHS flyover is a unidirectional facility and is equipped with three lanes.