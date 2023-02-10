Hyderabad: 36 projects proposed in SRDP phase II

Phase I works will be completed this year, says KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:05 AM, Fri - 10 February 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said works as part of the first phase of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), which were being taken up with Rs.8,052 crore, would be completed this year.

Of the 48 projects, 37 have been completed and works pertaining to 11 projects were under progress. All these works would be completed this year, he said in the State Assembly while replying to a question by BRS MLA KP Vivekanand.

The Minister said administrative sanction for works in the second phase of the SRDP, which were proposed with Rs.4,305 crore, would also be accorded shortly. Under the second phase, 36 projects were being proposed.

All these projects were finalised to ease traffic congestion. In case any new projects were to be included, the opinion of public representatives would be taken accordingly, he said.

Regarding the double decker structure on the BHEL-Miyapur via Allwyn Junction to ease traffic flow, the Minister responded positively and said it would be examined.

In the past, when Defence authorities denied lands, the project was proposed to avoid land acquisition. It would be a bidirectional flyover with the Hyderabad Metro Rail operating at one level and vehicular traffic on the other level, he explained.