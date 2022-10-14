Chasing out BJP from Telangana would begin from results of Munugode by-polls: Koppula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

(Photo: Twitter/Koppulaeshwar1) Koppula Eshwar on Friday said that BJP, which was encouraging attacks on dalits, should be chased out from the state

Nalgonda: Scheduled Castes Development minister Koppula Eshwar on Friday said that BJP, which was encouraging attacks on dalits, should be chased out from the state and results of Munugode assembly constituency would become a first step in it.

Campaigning for the TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy in Bodangparthy, Thaskanigudem and Shirdepally in Chandur mandal, he interacted with the people and inquired them whether benefits of welfare schemes were reaching to them or not.

Speaking at Bodangparthy, he said that BJP was conspiring against the TRS for making Telangana state number one in the country in the welfare and development. Unable to digest the popularity of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao across the country, the BJP government at the Centre was making efforts to create hurdles to the welfare schemes and development programmes.

The BJP was also using Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as a tool for it. Stating that voting to BJP in the by-elections would create problems to the farmers, he said that meters would be fixed to motors (agricultural pump sets) of the farmers, if BJP candidate was voted to victory. He exuded confidence that TRS candidate would win in Munugode by-elections with huge majority of votes.