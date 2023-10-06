KTR appeals to NRIs to set up their companies in tier II cities in both Telugu States

Warangal youngsters should get jobs in their hometown and likewise youth from Nellore and Bheemavaram should get jobs at their respective places, the Minister said.

Warangal: Stating that the future belonged to tier II cities in India, IT Minister KT Rama Rao appealed to the NRI community to set up their companies at Warangal, Bheemaravam or Nellore and to facilitate more development of both the Telugu States.

About 40 per cent of the workforce in Bengaluru hailed from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Most of these employees were keen to get back to their respective States, the Minister said after inaugurating Quadrant Technologies Global Development Centre here on Friday.

“I appeal to the Quadrant management and other NRIs to set up their companies at Nellore and Bheemavaram as well. If need be, I will speak to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for allocation of lands” Rama Rao said, adding there was nothing wrong in making such appeal as people of both the Telugu States should prosper.

He said there would be drastic change in infrastructure in the next 10 years. The travel time between Hyderabad and Warangal would come down drastically with the advent of high-speed trains and people can shuttle between the two cities in about 30 minutes, he said.

Finally after nine years, the BJP government had shown some compassion towards Telangana and there was some movement in the Mamunuru airport file. Once the operations commence at the airport and high-speed train connectivity is established, there would not be much difference between Hyderabad and Warangal, the Minister said, adding that this would encourage companies to set up their units in tier II cities.