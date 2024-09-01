| Ktr Asks Brs Cadre To Help People Affected By Rains In Telangana

Urges people to stay away from temporary structures and other dilapidated buildings which could cave in due to incessant rain

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 12:13 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the citizens of Telangana against stepping out unless absolutely necessary, in the wake of widespread rains lashing across the State.

He asked the BRS leaders, workers and public representatives to stay vigilant and participate in relief measures by providing assistance to the flood-affected communities.

“Stay safe Telangana,” Rama Rao posted on X, appealing to the people for taking care of children and senior citizens at home. He also urged them to stay away from temporary structures and other dilapidated buildings which could cave in due to incessant rain.

Stay safe Telangana Please don’t step out unless it’s absolutely necessary. Take care of children and senior citizens at home. Stay away from temporary structures or any dilapidated buildings I urge the @BRSparty leaders, workers and public representatives to stay vigilant… https://t.co/eapxShO9PJ — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 1, 2024