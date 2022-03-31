KTR asks startup community in Bengaluru to consider Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao urged the startup community in Bengaluru to consider Hyderabad for their operations.

Replying to a tweet by serial entrepreneur Ravish Naresh complaining about the traffic snarls in Bengaluru, Rama Rao said, “Pack your bags and move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure and equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best and getting in and of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth.”

Earlier, Ravish Naresh, co-founder of Housing and Khatabook, pointed out the quality of infrastructure in his tweet. “Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India’s Silicon Valley) are already generating billion of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India’s Silicon Valley,” his tweet read.

“Also the nearest airport is 3 hrs away in peak traffic,” he said tagging @PMOindia @narendramodi @BJP4Karnataka and @Tejasvi_Surya seeking help. While there were suggestions of moving to America, Naresh said, “Despite all these issues, still prefer to build from India. Other aspects of life here are much better, and these are fixable issues”. One user suggested startups to move to Tier 2 cities.

“Hyderabad on the other hand has amazing infra, fantastic roads and one doesn’t need to plan 4 hours in advance to visit a friend or meet at a pub which is 2 Kms away.. Hyderabad will be the city every individual would want to live in the next 4-5 years,” said Manan Maheshwari (@m_manan) replying to Naresh.

“Ohhh and yes not to forget, the airport is around 45min to 1 hour away from any part of the city. And if you are in Gachibowli, it may even take just 30 mins inspite of peak traffic,” he added.

“No wonder tech industry is booming massively in hyd,” said Maruf Mohammad (@marufmohammad55)