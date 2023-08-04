KTR assures IT park in Ramagundam

The State government would establish an IT park soon in the coal belt town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Peddapalli: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has assured an IT park in Ramagundam soon.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, the Minister said MLA Korukanti Chander had recently visited the US to invite companies to set up their units in the Ramagundam IT park.

Based on the State government’s instructions, the district administration had identified 102.20 acres of defunct spinning and weaving mills in Anthergaon.