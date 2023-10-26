KTR calls for protests against Congress attempt to stop Rythu Bandhu disbursements

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao directed the party cadre to expose the anti-farmer conspiracies of the Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao directed the party cadre to expose the anti-farmer conspiracies of the Congress in Telangana. The party had on Tuesday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday seeking to stop disbursement of financial support to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme as well as the Dalit Bandhu scheme, citing the Model Code of Conduct.

In a teleconference with BRS leaders, Rama Rao asked all Ministers, MLA candidates and other senior leaders to hold press conferences in every district, constituency and mandal headquarters as well as reach out to people explaining how the Congress was trying to harass farmers by stopping the Rythu Bandhu assistane during the crucial period of Yasangi (Rabi) operations. He asked the party leaders to stage protest and burn the effigies of the Congress across the State.

The BRS working president slammed the Congress leadership for its attempts to obstruct an ongoing scheme due to the sheer jealousy. He reminded that the State government had disbursed funds to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the last 11 seasons without any disturbance. He raised strong objection to the Congress party’s attempts to stall the ongoing scheme citing the Model Code of Conduct.

Rama Rao also criticised the Congress for adopting an anti-farmer stance and labelled it as the number one villain for farmers. Rama Rao stated that the Congress, if given the opportunity, would even seek stoppage of drinking water and the 24-hour power supply to every household as these schemes too remind them of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister warned that the Congress would face the repercussions of its actions as farmers of Telangana would not tolerate its conspiracy to obstruct the distribution of Rythu Bandhu financial assistance, a scheme that has been pivotal in supporting farmers across the State. He called upon the people of Telangana to stand up against the Congress interference in the Rythu Bandhu scheme, reiterating his party’s commitment to the welfare of farmers and vowing to protect their interests.

Highlighting the plight of farmers in Karnataka, Rama Rao remarked that they were facing hardships for trusting the Congress and voting it to power. He criticised the Congress’s proposal to limit power supply to farmlands in Telangana to just three hours, which would be detrimental to the agricultural sector.

