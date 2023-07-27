KTR calls on BRS cadre to extend support in rain-affected areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains lashing across the State, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao called upon elected representatives and party members to extend all support needed to the people affected by the rains in Telangana. As torrential downpours continue to wreak havoc in some districts over the last one week, he urged the party cadre to stand in solidarity with the affected communities.

Particularly focusing on areas like Warangal, where the impact of incessant rains has been severe, Rama Rao wanted the local leaders and activists to actively participate in relief efforts, extending aid to the flooded areas and villages to their might. He stated that the BRS was committed to helping the people in any way possible, starting with providing essential commodities to those in need.

The Minister said the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was making dedicated efforts in addressing the challenges posed by heavy rainfall across the State. He wanted the party cadre to extend their complete support to the people as well as the officials as the members of a responsible political party.

