KTR chairs meeting with WEF and industry leaders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana will explore potential collaboration with the World Economic Forum to leverage their network to accelerate the value and impact created by the Life Sciences sector in the State.

This was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Tuesday with representatives from the WEF and key leaders of the Life Sciences and Pharma sector in Telangana.

The meeting was organised to explore avenues to strengthen the life Sciences ecosystem in Telangana and identify further ways of integrating Hyderabad into the global health network. During the session, Rama Rao highlighted the strengths of Telangana and the various initiatives of the State government that accelerated growth of the life science sector multi-fold.

The discussion also centered around the potential collaboration with the WEF to leverage their network to accelerate value and impact created by the Life Sciences sector in Telangana. The WEF team has lauded the State’s efforts and initiatives. It also expressed interest to collaborate with Telangana as a strategic partner in advancing its mission to improve healthcare globally.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy, Biological E Limited Managing Director Mahima Datla, Aurobindo Pharma Director P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Novartis Business Services Global Head Naveen Gullapalli and Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre Senior Director and Site Leader Divya Joshi represented the Life Sciences and Pharma sector.

The WEF was represented by Health and Healthcare Head Dr Shyam Bishen, Director and Deputy Head (India and South Asia) Sriram Gutta , Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Head Purushottam Kaushik, and Community Lead, Business Engagement ( India and South Asia) Yash Divadkar.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC Managing Director EV Narasimha Reddy, and Life Sciences and Pharma Director Shakthi Nagappan were also present.