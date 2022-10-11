KTR assures help to tribal student to go to IIT

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

IT Minister KT Rama Rao has assured support to a meritorious tribal student from the remote Kamanpalli village of Jannaram mandal

Mancherial: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has assured support to a meritorious tribal student from the remote Kamanpalli village of Jannaram mandal, to help him realise his dream of pursuing engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The Minister was responding to a tweet from a Twitter user Mounika Rathod (@RathhodMounika2) narrating the plight of the student.

Rama Rao assured that he would personally take care of Chandrakanth Naik, who secured the 787th rank in the JEE Advanced-2022 under ther ST category and got a seat in mechanical engineering course at IIT-Bhubaneswar recently, but was struggling to pay the tuition fee of Rs.35,000. Rathod, from Echoda mandal centre, brought Chandrakanth’s situation to the notice of the Minister, who responded positively.

”I’ll take care personally,” the Minister said, asking his office to coordinate. Rathod said that the Minister’s assurance would help the student fulfill his dream of studying engineering at the premier institute. She stated that Chandrakanth’s parents could not pay the fee considering their weak financial background. Sudarshan Naik, his father was a differently abled person who runs a grocery to eke out a living.

Meanwhile, Chandrakanth expressed his happiness over the Minister’s assurance. He said he was depressed over the uncertainty of the future. He had attended school at the Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Kistapur village of Jannaram mandal and studied Intermediate at a college in Utnoor.