KTR challenges Congress and BJP Governments

Mahabubnagar: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao stated that during the last seven years, villages in State witnessed comprehensive development and said no other State can compete with Telangana in terms of development.

“Congress and BJP governments are ruling in other States. I challenge them to showcase the development of villages in the respective States and compare it with those in Telangana,” said Rama Rao.

Under Palle Pragathi programme, the Telangana government was extending monthly funding to each gram panchayats across the State. Each Panchayat was now provided with a water tanker, tractor, nursery and other facilities, he said.

The Minister inaugurated double bedroom houses and Rythu Vedika at Kodgal, Jadcherla here on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said in the past, women had to walk long distances to fetch a pot of drinking water but now safe drinking water was being provided in all households across the State through Mission Bhagiratha, he said.

In the neighbouring Nalgonda district, since last 65 years over 2 lakh people were affected with fluorosis, despite River Krishna flowing in the district. The previous governments’ failed to address this decades-old issue but Telangana government addressed the issue through provision of safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha, he said.

“There are no more fluorosis cases in Nalgonda. This was disclosed on record in the Parliament by the Central government,” said Rama Rao.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said Telangana was the only State in the country, which was implementing Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and several other welfare schemes. Impressed with Telangana’s welfare and development programmes, a BJP MLA from Raichur had demanded merger of Raichur with Telangana, he reminded.

There were times in the past, when people, especially farmers from Jadcherla had migrated to Hyderabad and other places for livelihood. But now the constituency was witnessing reverse migration as the land prices had increased and there was provision of sufficient water for farming community. All this was possible due to the infrastructure development done by the Telangana Government, he said.

Former Minister C Laxma Reddy said following monthly financial assistance to gram panchayats, there was comprehensive development of villages across the State. He said the Telangana Government had sanctioned a check dam in Kodgal village and works would commence shortly.