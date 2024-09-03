KTR condemns attack on BRS leaders in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 04:41 PM

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the attack on BRS leaders who were involved in flood relief activities, by alleged Congress supporters in Khammam. Expressing his anger over the incident, he criticised the Congress party for its growing intolerance towards those who are actively working to assist the people.

The attack, which targeted the vehicles of former Ministers T Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, and P Sabitha Indra Reddy during their visit to flood affected areas in Khammam, was termed as a desperate move by the Congress which failed to support the people in their time of need. “Unable to help the people, they have resorted to violence because they cannot bear to see those who are actually providing assistance,” Rama Rao stated.

The BRS working president questioned the Congress government’s priorities, and asked whether it is wrong to stand up for the people when the government ignored them. “It is shameful to attack those who serve the people instead of serving them yourselves,” he said, holding the Congress, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accountable for the incident.

However, Rama Rao declared that such attacks cannot prevent the BRS from continuing its efforts to reach out to the needy people. “No matter how many such attacks are made, they cannot stop the BRS from going to the people,” he said, adding that the people are closely observing the actions of the Congress government.