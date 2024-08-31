KTR congratulates Indian para-athletes; calls them an inspiration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 08:42 PM

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian para-athletes Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal for their outstanding performances at the Paris Paralympics.

In a proud moment for Indian sports, Avani Lekhara clinched the gold medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event, while Mona Agarwal secured the bronze medal. K T Rama Rao took to social media platform X to celebrate their achievements, stating, “A proud day for Indian sports as our para-athletes shine at the Paris Paralympics! Congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for winning gold in Women’s 10m air rifle and to @Ag_Mona1 for clinching bronze.”

A proud day for Indian sports as our para-athletes shine at the Paris Paralympics! Congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for winning gold in Women’s 10m air rifle and to @Ag_Mona1 for clinching bronze Your victories inspire the nation and showcase the incredible talent and… pic.twitter.com/UC6K9PY2ce — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 30, 2024

He praised their victories, highlighting how they inspire the nation and showcase the incredible talent and determination of India’s para-athletes.