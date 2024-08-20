KTR criticises police harassment in Telangana

Taking to X, Rama Rao shared photographs of a recent event in Nizamabad, where a sweet shop owner displayed a huge banner in front of it, stating that "shop is closed due to police harassment."

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 03:37 PM

File photo of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Criticising the growing police apathy in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao raised concern over the prevailing conditions in the State. He cited different incidents indicating the lack of law enforcement, increasing harassment and also the political worship.

Taking to X, Rama Rao shared photographs of a recent event in Nizamabad, where a sweet shop owner displayed a huge banner in front of it, stating that “shop is closed due to police harassment.”

In contrast, he shared another photograph from Warangal where an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) participated in a birthday celebration for Minister Konda Surekha organised by the Congress leaders. The celebration, which took place on a busy road, involved cake cutting and the bursting of firecrackers which reportedly injured four civilians, who were later taken to MGM Hospital for treatment.

The Sircilla MLA questioned the apparent disparity in police actions, asking DGP Jithender whether the service rules had changed recently. “Please do let us know, as I am demanding answers as a legislator,” he said.

Telltale signs of the state of affairs in Telangana!! Tired of police harassment, a Nizamabad sweet shop owner has put up a massive banner in front of his shop 👇 While police is busy harassing small businesses in Nizamabad, an ACP in Warangal joins the Birthday celebrations… pic.twitter.com/vkl769ma3G — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 20, 2024