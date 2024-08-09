KTR demands Congress govt to fulfill promises to GO No. 46 candidates

He reiterated his commitment to support them, emphasising that the BRS has been putting continuous pressure on the government to keep its promises.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the State government honour its electoral promise to the candidates of GO No. 46, and initiate immediate action to resolve their grievances.

A group of these candidates, accompanied by BRS leaders RS Praveen Kumar and Rakesh Reddy, met Rama Rao at the latter’s residence in Nandinagar, seeking his support to increase pressure on the Congress-led government. The candidates expressed their frustration, stating that before the elections, they were assured by the Congress party that the issues related to GO No. 46 would be addressed and cancel it, if voted to power. However, they said after forming the government, the Congresss leadership has shown little interest in fulfilling that commitment.

Rama Rao reminded the candidates of his previous discussions with the Chief Secretary (CS) regarding their concerns. He reiterated his commitment to support them, emphasising that the BRS has been putting continuous pressure on the government to keep its promises. “It’s not right to avoid implementing the court orders and cause injustice to the candidates,” he remarked.

He wanted the State government to act swiftly and fulfill the promises made. He assured the candidates that the BRS would extend its support to them until justice is served. He warned the government that it cannot escape its responsibilities in this regard.