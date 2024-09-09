BRS leaders pay tribute to Kaloji Narayana Rao on his birth anniversary

Extend wishes to people of the State on the occasion of Telangana Language Day, celebrated to mark Kaloji's birth anniversary

Published Date - 9 September 2024

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former Minister T Harish Rao and several other party leaders paid rich tributes to people’s poet and Telangana activist Kaloji Narayana Rao on his birth anniversary on Monday.

They also extended wishes to people of the State on the occasion of Telangana Language Day, celebrated to mark Kaloji’s birth anniversary.

Rama Rao remembered that Kaloji has been the voice of the voiceless and has been a fearless critic of autocracy, anarchy, and inequality using his writings as weapons.

He said Kaloji’s writings, rooted in the Telangana vernacular, remain a powerful voice for the common man and a source of pride for the State.

Kaloji fought for the rights and welfare of the common man, while his contribution to the State as a freedom fighter and Telangana activists are unparalled, he added.

He said the previous BRS government, under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao, honoured Kaloji by establishing a medical university in his name and constructing the Kaloji Kalakshetra in Warangal.

Further, he said Kaloji’s birth anniversary is officially celebrated as Telangana Language Day and an award has been instituted in his name to honour the writers and poets of Telangana.

Former Minister T Harish Rao said Kaloji’s poems are as relevant today as they were during his lifetime.

He reaffirmed the BRS’ commitment to fight for the interests of Telangana, drawing inspiration from Kaloji’s words and legacy.

He recalled Kaloji’s poems, stating that they reflect today’s reality.

He extended wishes on Telangana Language Day, celebrating the life and contributions of Kaloji Narayana Rao, whose work continues to inspire the people of Telangana.