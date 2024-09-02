KTR demands probe into death of 16-year-old girl in Nizamabad college hostel

Demands State government to provide clear answers and ensure that justice is served for Rakshitha's grieving family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 10:56 AM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao called for a thorough investigation into the suspicious death of 16-year-old Rakshitha from Utnoor, Adilabad, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her college hostel in Nizamabad.

He demanded that the State government should provide clear answers and ensure that justice is served for Rakshitha’s grieving family.

Rakshitha, a first-year agriculture student at a polytechnic college in Nizamabad, was found dead in the hostel bathroom just two days after joining, with her dupatta wound around her neck. The tragic incident occurred shortly after Rakshitha spoke to her parents at 8 pm the previous night, assuring them that everything was fine.

The BRS working president said the college management attempted to hide the incident by withholding the news from Rakshitha’s parents and making efforts to shift her body without their knowledge.

The situation escalated when students protested and managed to stop the ambulance, only for the management to use force to move the body. Additionally, CCTV footage from the hours leading up to the incident till the police arrived at the hostel, was reportedly erased, raising more suspicions.

Rama Rao urged BRS MLAs Anil Jadhav and Kova Lakshmi to visit and console the family, stressing that the BRS will not rest until the family receives answers and justice is served. “The government needs to provide answers on the hush up. We will not forget until the family gets answers and justice,” he asserted.