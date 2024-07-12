KTR deplores deprival of support to farmers

Taking to X, he shared the concern of the farmers over the denial of the cash support towards crop investment under the Rythu Bandhu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 08:22 PM

File photo pf KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of the way the Congress government had deprived the peasant community in the State of the benefits extended to it under the various initiatives introduced during the previous regime, the BRS working president, K T Rama Rao said that the anarchist Congress was killing the farmers.

Taking to X, he shared the concern of the farmers over the denial of the cash support towards crop investment under the Rythu Bandhu. The agriculture sector, flourishing during of reign of K Chandrasekhar Rao, is now left to languish in the kingdom of vultures. The government was not able to provide proper electricity, supply seeds and fertilizers on time. So is the case with irrigation.

The government was not able to buy in full even the crop harvested in the current season. Similarly, the BRS government had revived faith of the public in government hospitals during the past ten years. People who were averse to visiting government hospitals, were found to be bound for them once again during the BRS regime.

But the conditions in the government hospital deteriorated once again in the seven months rule of the Congress. People who used to run away from the hospitals were found heading for the same during the BRS rule singing “Padaro Sarkaru Dawakhanaku”.

But it is hard now to get the much needed life-saving pills from the hospitals in Revanth Reddy’s government, he tweeted.