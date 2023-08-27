KTR explores Chicago’s food processing ecosystem

World Business Chicago is the city of Chicago’s public private economic development agency. Chicago Food Stop has food kiosks, interactive displays, historical artifacts, and a main stage theatre.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:40 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: Amidst a hectic schedule of business meetings and investment pitches, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao visited the Chicago Food Stop in World Business Chicago and explored Chicago’s food processing ecosystem.

During his visit to the Chicago Food Stop, the Minister engaged with local entrepreneurs and vendors. After getting insights from Chicago’s food innovation ecosystem, the Minister spoke about his idea to create a similar facility in Telangana.

“Embracing innovation in our food industry is not just about economic growth, but also about supporting our local farmers,” KT Rama Rao said.

He said Telangana has immense potential to create a thriving food innovation hub that not only contributes to the overall development of the State but also enhances farmers’ income.

Sharing his vision for Telangana’s food processing sector, highlighting how it can increase farmers’ earnings by giving more value to their crops, the Minister said “We are strategically located in the heart of the country, making Telangana an ideal location for food processing units. Our goal is to establish Telangana as a central hub for food processing,”

During his interactions, the Minister explained about the State’s five revolutions, including those in agriculture, dairy, meat, fish, and edible oil production.

The Telangana government’s farmer-friendly initiatives have contributed to the growth of these sectors and the overall economy of the state. With an increase in food production, the focus now turns towards food processing. Telangana’s commitment to the food processing sector is evident through its tailor-made incentives for industries and significant capital investments.

The Minister mentioned about the presence of renowned names like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and ITC in the State’s food processing landscape. The State government is actively helping this sector grow by earmarking 10,000 acres of land for special zones focused on food processing, he added.