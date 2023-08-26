Coca Cola to double its investments in Telangana

26 August 23

Hyderabad: Coca-Cola has decided to double its investments in Telangana. These will be apart from the Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages plant in Ameenpur and will include the greenfield plant that is under construction in Siddipet.

HCCB has committed an additional investment of Rs.647 crore to install new lines in the Siddipet plant, which is expected to be completed by Dec 2024.

Further, a second greenfield manufacturing facility with a similar scale is being envisaged in the Karimnagar/Warangal region. With this new facility, the total investments of Coca Cola in manufacturing capacities will exceed Rs.2,500 crore. This is one of fastest capacity expansions by Coca-Cola in recent times, according to an official statement.

The Telangana delegation had met with James McGreevy, Vice President (PPGR) of Coca-Cola in New York, who mentioned that India being the 3rd largest market for Coca-Cola in the world, Coca-Cola had significant plans to increase their presence and capacities in India. As a part of this expansion, in 2020, HCCB had invested Rs 142 crore for the expansion of the Ameenpur plant. For the Siddipet plant, HCCB had signed an MoU with the Government of Telangana on April 7, 2022 with a commitment to invest Rs 1,000 crore.

Bolstered by the support from Telangana government, quick execution of their plant under construction and strong growth in the region, the company has decided to double its investments, officials said.

