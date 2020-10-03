KTR flags off three more ambulances under ‘Gift A Smile’ initative

KTR thanked all the donors for their kind gesture and said the ambulances would be attached to a government hospital each to extend their services to the needy

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday flagged off three more new ambulances taking the total number to 21 ambulances donated by the elected representatives in their personal capacity.

The ambulances were donated under the Gift A Smile campaign launched by the Minister on the occasion of his birthday, asking the legislators to donate an ambulance each to a government hospital in their respective Assembly constituencies.

The ambulances which were flagged off at Pragathi Bhavan here, were equipped with oxygen facility, ventilator and other medical equipment. On the occasion, Rama Rao thanked all the donors for their kind gesture and said the ambulances would be attached to a government hospital each to extend their services to the needy.

Ministers Eatala Rajender and Ch Malla Reddy, MPs G Ranjit Reddy and Manne Srinivas Reddy, have donated three ambulances each.

Similarly, MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy donated two ambulances followed by one ambulance each by Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLAs Nannapaneni Narender, Upender Reddy, Aroori Ramesh, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and an individual Laxman Rao from Warangal.

