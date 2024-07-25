KTR terms State budget deceptive, directionless

Rama Rao highlighted significant cuts affecting farmers, calling it unjust. He said the government was deceiving vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, the differently-abled, and the poor.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday described the State budget deceptive and directionless. He stated that the budget focused on financial cuts and evasion of electoral promises, as it lacked policy, vision and substance.

“The Congress has abandoned all its guarantees, promises and declarations, delivering a deceitful and hollow budget. Nothing has changed except the names in this budget,” he said, criticising the budget for imposing restrictions without considering the people’s aspirations.

Taking to X on Thursday, Rama Rao highlighted significant cuts affecting farmers, calling it unjust. He said the government was deceiving vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, the differently-abled, and the poor. He noted the unfulfilled promises of pension hikes and support for Dalits and tribals.

The BRS working president also criticised the lack of provisions for weaker sections and traditional occupations, questioning the government’s commitments to minorities, the unemployed, and students. He pointed out the absence of the promised Rs.4,000 allowance for the unemployed and insufficient financial support for students without mentioning the Rs.5 lakh Vidya Bharosa card promised during elections for their education.

Highlighting the budget’s shortcomings, Rama Rao pointed out the lack of attention to Hyderabad’s development and infrastructure. He emphasised the absence of support for various groups, including weavers and auto drivers, calling the budget ineffective and directionless. He stated that the budget lacked humane approach towards those, especially weavers, dying by suicides.