KTR flays opposition for criticising CM KCR, says no question of tolerating abusive language

The Congress party could not even supply adequate power and water though it was given the opportunity to rule the state for 59 years, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao came down heavily on Opposition leaders for unnecessarily criticizing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and himself.

Asking them to point out mistakes if any, but not to criticize for political gains, he said there was no question of tolerating the opposition’s abusive language against the Chief Minister and himself. Speaking after unveiling a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna in Sarampalli of Thangallapalli mandal on Tuesday, the Minister asked whether any Chief Minister or Prime Minister had deposited Rs 73,000 crore in the bank accounts of farmers. K Chandrashekhar Rao had done this, and as part of the second phase of the farm loan waiver, Rs 6,000 crore was deposited in bank accounts of farmers.

The Congress party could not even supply adequate power and water though it was given the opportunity to rule the state for 59 years. The BRS government was going ahead by solving all problems that were not solved by the Congress, he said.

Stating that the poor and downtrodden sections would be happy only with the re-election of Chandrashekhar Rao as Chief Minister, Rama Rao advised the people not to weaken the State by handing over power to others. Stating that he was elected as MLA four times with the blessings of the people of Sircilla, he promised to further develop the constituency as a role model if he was reelected in the next elections.

