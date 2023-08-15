Telangana has become torchbearer for nation, says KTR

Whatever the people had dreamt that the State would be after formation, Telangana has reached that position, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag as part of 77th Independence Day celebrations held in Sircilla on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana had emerged as a torchbearer for the entire nation by registering amazing growth in all fields.

Whatever the people had dreamt that the State would be after formation, Telangana has reached that position. Moreover, the State was going ahead in all fronts by overcoming all hurdles that prevailed in Telangana during the time of formation, he said.

Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Sircilla, Rama Rao said Telangana, which emerged as a strong financial force, was playing a vital role in the growth of the country. This had materialized with the blessing of the people, the continuous struggle by public representatives and the commitment of government officials.

The State government, which introduced welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and others to protect the interests of farmers, had also decided to waive off farm loans. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken a decision to this effect and the process would be completed in the next 45 days. Moreover, Telangana was the only State providing 24 hours free electricity to the agriculture sector.

The State government, which was constructing double bedroom houses fulfilling the dreams of the homeless poor in the State, had recently launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Stating that the State government was taking steps for the welfare of all sections of the society, Rama Rao said the Rs 1 lakh financial aid being provided to artisans from backward communites would change the lives of BC communities. It would be continued till all eligible beneficiaries got benefit, he said.

In order to bring comprehensive growth in the lives of dalits, the Chief Minister had launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which became a boon for the community people. Informing that 206 units were grounded in the first phase, he assured benefits to all poor dalits in the district. The services of junior panchayat secretaries as well as village revenue assistants were regularized, with 345 VRAs getting the benefit, while 59 JPS were given postings as Grade-4 secretaries in the district.

Listing out various schemes introduced for the welfare of the weaving community, the Minister informed to replace frame looms in place of old gunta looms under the ‘Telangana Chenetha Maggam’ programme. Besides providing insurance facility to weavers on the line of farmers, the government was paying an insurance amount to the weavers who crossed the age of 75 years by linking it to the Thrift scheme.

The readymade clothes manufactured by women at the Green Needle unit of Gokaldas Images in Sircilla apparel park have been exported to America with the Sircilla brand. About 8,000 women would get employment in garment manufacturing once the apparel park was completed.