KTR hails BRS govt’s contribution to agri sector

The BRS working president said the Telangana region was earlier one of the most drought-prone and arid areas where lack of irrigation sources and willful neglect by previous governments had resulted in agricultural distress and the massive number of farmers committing suicides before 2014.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 10:22 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the K Chandrashekhar Rao government’s initiatives and concerted efforts have comprehensively improved the quality of agriculture and the lives of farmers in Telangana, delivering a humane governance.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the share of Telangana in farmers’ suicides in India came down from 11.1 per cent in 2015 to 1.57 per cent in 2022. During the same period, the farmers’ suicides declined from 1,400 in 2015 to 178 in 2022 in Telangana against the country’s 12,602 in 2015 to 11,290 in 2022.