KTR hands over Rs. 1 lakh to a woman for her daughter’s education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of a woman from Yellandu town of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, who was seeking financial assistance for her daughter’s education.

Rama Rao, who met the woman on Sunday at Telangana Bhavan handed over a cheque of Rs.1 lakh to her. The woman, Annapurna, had reportedly submitted an application during the Praja Darbar in Hyderabad seeking financial help from the government for her daughter, who is pursuing a nursing course.

Despite following up her application, she has reportedly not received any information from the Chief Minister’s office. The security personnel at the Praja Darbar even suggested that she meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Assembly and seek help from him.

Meanwhile, someone suggested to her that if she met former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao or Rama Rao at the Telangana Bhavan she may get some help.

Following this Annapurna on Sunday visited Telangana Bhavan and met Rama Rao, who gave a patient hearing and offered financial assistance.

She was invited to Rama Rao’s residence and handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh. Annapurna thanked Rama Rao for supporting her daughter’s education and helping the family financially.