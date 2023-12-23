KTR demands Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao

PV Narasimha Rao should be given due recognition. This is what we demanded while being in power. We insist on the same even being in the opposition, KTR stressed

Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: Hailing the role of former Prime Minister, the late PV Narasimha Rao, in rescuing India from its worst economic crisis, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday demanded the Centre to honour the great son of Telangana with the Bharat Ratna.

Paying tributes to Narasimha Rao on his 19th death anniversary at PV Gyan Bhoomi, Rama Rao also demanded that a PV Ghat should be built in New Delhi so that the injustice meted out to him by the Congress even after his death could be undone.

Narasimha Rao was a leader who gave success besides special recognition to Telugu people, to the State of Telangana and the country as a whole. It is time to work for fulfilling his dreams and ideals. Narasimha Rao, who worked in coordination with Manmohan Singh, had successfully put India back on the rails.

“He should be given due recognition. This is what we demanded while being in power. We insist on the same even being in the opposition”, he stressed.