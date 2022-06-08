KTR hits back PM Modi for not releasing flood relief funds to Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 03:08 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao had hit back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rendering mere lip service for Hyderabad and Telangana, while releasing funds only for Gujarat. He was reacting to the Prime Minister’s advice to the BJP Telangana leaders who met him in Delhi on Tuesday, to focus on community service endeavours, work for good governance and end dynastic rule in Telangana.

Modi Ji, Community service endeavours?! Are you running a Govt or an NGO? Any update on Flood relief funds for Hyderabad? Any monetary support for Musi rejuvenation or Hyd Metro extension? Any update on ITIR? Mere lip service for Hyderabad/Telangana & funds only for Gujarat 👏 https://t.co/cntjvBGpx9 — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 7, 2022

“Modi Ji, Community service endeavours?! Are you running a Govt or an NGO? (sic)” Rama Rao asked in a tweet. He also questioned the Prime Minister whether there was any update on flood relief funds for Hyderabad, monetary support for Musi rejuvenation or Hyderabad Metro Rail extension as well as status of Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR).

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi tweeted about his interaction with the BJP Telangana leaders including BJP corporators in GHMC. “We had wide-ranging discussions on how to focus on community service endeavours and help people at the grassroots. BJP will work for good governance and ending dynastic misrule in Telangana. (sic)” he stated.

