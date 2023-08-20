KTR invited to Tony Blair Institute Tech Accelerator 2023 Forum in Brussels

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:02 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has invited Industries Minister KT Rama Rao as a key participant to its Tech Accelerator programme, which will be held on October 24 in Brussels.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Founder and Executive Chairman of The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Sir Tony Blair in the invitation said: “At my Institute, we have set out a vision for the future of government, using data and technology to drive down the cost of public services while improving outcomes. We believe that you are an important part of making this vision a reality, so I want to invite you to join our second Tech Accelerator, a leaders’ forum for the future.”

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change works in more than 20 countries across four continents to support leaders with strategy, policy, and delivery by providing fresh analysis, practical policy solutions, and embedded support in response to the world’s biggest challenges.

The forum will convene a select group of leaders in policy and politics while focusing on reimagining the future of the state in the context of the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence (Al). The forum will also see a line of interactive sessions, including keynote speeches, small panels, and live debates on today’s key technology issues, according to an official statement.

Expressing happiness over the invitation, the Minister said he saw the invitation as recognition of the Telangana government’s initiatives in artificial intelligence, information technology, industry, and innovation.