KTR is only Indian among top 30 social media influencers at WEF 2023

While the Minister’s personal handle is ranked 13th, his official handle is ranked 25th.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:40 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been named among the 30 top social media influencers at the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos, Switzerland.

The Minister, who is the only Indian in the list, interestingly is the only world leader in the list to have two of his social media handles on the list, which also includes popular names like Greta Thunberg, UNICEF Goodwill ambassador Vanessa Nakate, environmental and indigenous right defender Helena Gualinga and others. Rama Rao’s personal handle, @KTRTRS, and official handle, @MinisterKTR, both found a place in the list put out by KCore Analytics.

The list has the top Twitter influencers at the event, with the World Economic Forum itself at number 1, followed by Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga, Vala Afshar, Jim Harris, World Health Organisation and so on. While the Minister’s personal handle is ranked 13th, his official handle is ranked 25th.