KTR launches Jamp Pharmaceuticals facility

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:47 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the first facility of Jamp Pharmaceuticals outside Canada at Genome Valley. The facility is designed to cater solid oral dosage form, powders, topical, nasal delivery and liquid oral pharmaceutical products for regulated markets.

The facility is being established with a total investment of Rs 250 crore and will create employment to about 200 people. “Happy to know that the leadership of Jamp Pharma systematically evaluated various locations in India and around the world and found Genome Valley to be the most attractive location for establishing their operations outside Canada” said Rama Rao.

“This is a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and also the pro-business policies of the Telangana Government,” he said adding that Hyderabad continues to consolidate its leadership position in life sciences. Genome Valley continues to be the most preferred investment destination for companies globally, he said. Jamp Pharma SVP Sukhand Juneja, Industries Principal Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC VC and MD Narsimh Reddy, Life Sciences Director Shakti Nagappan and others were present.