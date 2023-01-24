KTR launches unique digital door numbering project in Narayanpet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Narayanpet: Commercial and residential structures in Narayanpet are being assigned with Digital Door Numbers (DDN), doing away with the conventional door numbering practice. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday formally launched the DDN project on Tuesday.

Explaining the significance of the DDN project, project consultant Major Shiva Kiran said the DDN helps Urban Local Bodies in proper assessment of structures and generate revenue. After field level data collection of structures, grid maps and latitude and longitude coordinates are prepared using GIS. Bill Collectors mark assessed structures and data is entered in Excel format and through geo referencing or coding, the data is linked to grid maps, he said.

For instance, presuming the existing door number to be 5-1-13, the new DDN would be as 16.73856 latitude and 77.49932 longitude, indicating the precise location of the structure, he explained, adding that the 1.67 lat and 77.4 long coordinates would be unique to Narayanpet.

Further, in the existing practice, door numbers were not issued in a sequence. In case there are a few open plots in a colony, there were no assigned door numbers and it was only in future after a residence came up that they would be assigned numbers, thus triggering confusion. In the new system, all the structures would be assigned numbers, including open plots, thus continuing the sequence of door numbers in a particular colony, he informed.

This would be a unique DDN and could not be duplicated, Major Kiran said, adding that in Narayenpet, there were about 9100 assessments covering about 10 square kms. There was a provision to expand the coverage to 100 square kms for future requirements. The DDN project would be completed in a month, he added.

Earlier in the day, apart from the DDN project, the Minister laid the foundation for the Integrated District Collectorate Complex and the SP Office in the district apart. He also inaugurated the BRS Narayanpet party office apart from formally inaugurating the Integrated Vegetable and Meat market and the Kondareddipally Mini Tank Bund among others.