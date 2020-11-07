KTR praises GHMC for bagging HUDCO award

GHMC is taking up a huge project of constructing 15,660 double bedroom houses at Kollur at a cost of Rs1,408 crore

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao complimented the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for bagging the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) award for the Kollur double bedroom housing project.

GHMC is taking up a huge project of constructing 15,660 double bedroom houses at Kollur at a cost of Rs1,408 crore. The project bagged the HUDCO award for Best Practices 2019-20 under Housing, Urban Poverty and Infrastructure theme.

To provide 2 BHK housing to the urban poor people free of cost, GHMC has taken up construction of 15,660 double bedroom houses in Kollur phase-II.

Rao tweeted: “Delighted that HUDCO has recognised the GHMC’s 2 BHK Dignity Housing as a best practice in Urban Housing. Kollur is a massive township with 15,660 units each with 560 sft of area and all amenities.”

Delighted that HUDCO (Housing & Urban Development Corp Ltd, Govt of India PSU) has recognised the GHMC’s 2BHK #DignityHousing as a best practice in urban Housing 😊 Kollur is a massive township with 15,660 units each with 560 sq ft of area & all amenities#TrailblazerTelangana pic.twitter.com/7Wd0NDlNrl — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 7, 2020

