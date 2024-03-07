KTR questions CM Revanth’s claims of deficit rainfall leading to drought

He pointed out that according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) calculations, 14 per cent excess rainfall has been recorded in Telangana for the year 2023-24.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 March 2024, 11:56 AM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the latter’s inefficiency to address the water problem in Telangana and his claim of a deficit rainfall.

“The Congress, which came to power with lies and false promises, is now making unfounded statements to cover up its failures. The people of Telangana are disgusted by their behaviour after coming to power. Within three months after the Congress assumed power, the farmers of Telangana are now fully aware of its inefficiency to address their problems,” he posted on X.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared that the State was facing drought and blamed the deficit rainfall for the prevailing conditions.

He expressed inability to supply water to crops, urging farmers to understand the situation as the government was using the available water to provide drinking water during the ensuing summer.