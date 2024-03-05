Revanth Reddy will join hands with BJP, says KTR

Revanth Reddy, who criticized Gujarat four months ago, had termed Gujarat as a role model to the country while sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Adilabad on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would definitely join hands with the BJP in the coming days on the lines of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Revanth Reddy, who criticized Gujarat four months ago, had termed Gujarat as a role model to the country while sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Adilabad on Monday. Reacting to the CM’s comments that Modi was a ‘big brother’, Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy made such comments to appease Modi.

Speaking at the BRS party meeting for Thangallapalli in Telangana Bhavan in Sircilla on Tuesday, Rama Rao said former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had skipped Modi’s tour to Telangana in 2021 as the latter had done nothing for the State.

Pointing out that Telangana used to be a role model to the nation, he said other States had followed Telangana. Even in midsummer, Chandrashekhar Rao had ensured water for agricultural lands.