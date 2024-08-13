KTR questions media presence in high-profile foreign trips of CM Revanth, his brother

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 12:01 AM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned the presence of media personnel in two recent high-profile trips of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the USA and his brother to Australia. Calling it a worrisome trend, he raised concerns over conflict of interest, casting doubt on the mediapersons’ capacity to report impartially on matters related to the government and its officials.

Taking to X, Rama Rao questioned the integrity and independence of the journalists who accompanied the delegation, which has sparked widespread debate. He pointed out that these media professionals, who are expected to maintain an unbiased stance, were part of the delegation, raising several critical questions. He demanded clarity on whether these journalists were included in the official delegation and in what capacity.

Noticed a worrisome trend in the two high profile visits/junkets of the Anumula brothers to the USA and Australia Media personnel who are supposed to be independent & non-partisan have been part of their delegation which begs a few questions 1) Were these media personnel part… pic.twitter.com/zvgAA2IMVb — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 13, 2024

Further, he also sought to know whether the expenses of these journalists were covered by the State government, utilising taxpayer money. He questioned about the purpose of the involvement of mediapersons, asking whether the Anumula brothers (Revanth Reddy and his brothers) or their proxies financed the journalists’ trips. He also questioned if the management of their respective media houses had approved these sponsored journeys, which could compromise their ability to report objectively.

“How do you expect these very “independent” media guys to report fairly and objectively when they are so blatantly enjoying sponsored pleasure trips,” he asked.